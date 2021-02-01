Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.77

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2653300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$83.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

