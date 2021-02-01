Canaccord Genuity Raises Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.26. 856,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,462. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.00.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,778,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,116,559.63. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $945,403.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.