Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CATC opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

