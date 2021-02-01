Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.