Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were up 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 209,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 146,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

