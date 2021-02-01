Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) rose 27.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 118,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 43,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10.

About Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

