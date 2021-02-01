Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,782 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.