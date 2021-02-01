Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $110.35 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

