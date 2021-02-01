Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of GD opened at $146.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

