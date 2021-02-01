Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

