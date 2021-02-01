Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.70 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

