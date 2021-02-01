Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

