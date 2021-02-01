Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

