Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

