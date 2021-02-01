Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $187.56 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.