Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,645 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.94.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

