CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. UBS Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.83 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

