Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0002

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $40.19 million and $140,492.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00420002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

