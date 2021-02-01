BWS Financial Boosts Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target to $67.00

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price objective boosted by BWS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hawkins by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.