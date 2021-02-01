BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

