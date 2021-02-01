BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,401 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

