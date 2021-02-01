BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $318.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $353.46. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

