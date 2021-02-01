BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $187.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.