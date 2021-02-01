BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

