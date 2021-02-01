BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

