BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,218 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in 3M by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.