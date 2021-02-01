BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

