BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. FMR LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SNP opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

