BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.