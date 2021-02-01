BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

