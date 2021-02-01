Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $198,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

