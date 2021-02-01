Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of BC opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

