Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

BRKL stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $995.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

