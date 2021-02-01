Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 194,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $52.17 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

