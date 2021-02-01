Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618,189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,007,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.