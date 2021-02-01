Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Resilient Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NYSE BAM opened at $38.84 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

