Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

