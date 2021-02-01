Brokers Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

