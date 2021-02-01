Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

JBLU stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

