Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $187.86

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,376 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.70. 25,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,279. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.