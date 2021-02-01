Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $26.14

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.