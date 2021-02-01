Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT at $18.17

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.