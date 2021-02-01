Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$174.67

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$174.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Shares of IFC opened at C$141.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.12. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The firm has a market cap of C$20.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.041244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

