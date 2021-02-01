Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $50.64

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

