Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Price Target at $4.14

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

