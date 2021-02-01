Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) PT at $92.89

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $116.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

