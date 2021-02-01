Brokerages Set Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) PT at GBX 2,365.60

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365.60 ($30.91).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Computacenter plc (CCC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

LON:CCC traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,360 ($30.83). The stock had a trading volume of 58,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,394.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,238.22. Computacenter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

About Computacenter plc (CCC.L)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.