Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $53.80

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 989,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,800. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.