Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Roku posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $389.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.68. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

