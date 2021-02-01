Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $350.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.20 million and the highest is $364.80 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

